Tama Meskwaki Settlement can't hang with Garwin GMG 51-35

Garwin GMG pushed past Tama Meskwaki Settlement for a 51-35 win in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.
Last season, Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Garwin GMG squared off with February 10, 2022 at Tama Meskwaki Settlement School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
