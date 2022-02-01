Tama Meskwaki Settlement cancels check from Tripoli 55-37

Tama Meskwaki Settlement charged Tripoli and collected a 55-37 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Tripoli faced off against Clarksville and Tama Meskwaki Settlement took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on January 27 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
