Taking on water: Huxley Ballard sinks Center Point CPU 43-29

Huxley Ballard trucked Center Point CPU on the road to a 43-29 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on March 1.

Recently on February 19 , Center Point CPU squared up on Vinton-Shellsburg in a basketball game .

The Bombers opened with a 11-9 advantage over the Stormin' Pointers through the first quarter.

Center Point CPU climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-19 lead at intermission.

The Bombers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-24 lead over the Stormin' Pointers.

