Taking on water: Goose Lake Northeast sinks Tipton 53-39

Goose Lake Northeast handed Tipton a tough 53-39 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Tipton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Stanwood North Cedar on November 30 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.