Taking on water: Forest City sinks Belmond-Klemme 50-37

Forest City grabbed a 50-37 victory at the expense of Belmond-Klemme in Iowa girls basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 7, Forest City faced off against Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme took on Armstrong North Union on December 14 at Belmond-Klemme High School. Click here for a recap
