Taking on water: Collins-Maxwell sinks Marengo Iowa Valley 54-42

Playing with a winning hand, Collins-Maxwell trumped Marengo Iowa Valley 54-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Collins-Maxwell made the first move by forging a 54-42 margin over Marengo Iowa Valley after the first quarter.
In recent action on February 7, Marengo Iowa Valley faced off against Brooklyn B-G-M and Collins-Maxwell took on Traer North Tama on February 10 at Collins-Maxwell High School. For a full recap, click here.
