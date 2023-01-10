 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Riceville owns Tripoli in huge victory 64-21

Riceville left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Tripoli from start to finish for a 64-21 victory on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Riceville and Tripoli faced off on November 30, 2021 at Tripoli High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 5, Tripoli squared off with Rockford in a basketball game. For more, click here.

