Take a seat: Garwin GMG owns Colo-Nesco in huge victory 54-30

Garwin GMG left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Colo-Nesco 54-30 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Garwin GMG and Colo-Nesco faced off on January 25, 2022 at Garwin GMG High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 17, Garwin GMG squared off with Traer North Tama in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.