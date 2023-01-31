Take a seat: Clarksville owns Janesville in huge victory 56-32

Clarksville lit up the scoreboard on January 31 to propel past Janesville for a 56-32 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 31

The last time Clarksville and Janesville played in a 51-34 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Janesville faced off against Dunkerton . For a full recap, click here. Clarksville took on Tripoli on January 24 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.