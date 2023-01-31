 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Clarksville owns Janesville in huge victory 56-32

  • 0

Clarksville lit up the scoreboard on January 31 to propel past Janesville for a 56-32 victory in Iowa girls basketball action

The last time Clarksville and Janesville played in a 51-34 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Janesville faced off against Dunkerton . For a full recap, click here. Clarksville took on Tripoli on January 24 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.

