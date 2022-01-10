 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sumner-Fred's determined rally upends Gladbrook-Reinbeck 51-32

Sumner-Fred shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 51-32 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Iowa girls basketball action on January 10.

The Rebels authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cougars 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Sumner-Fred's offense moved to a 23-18 lead over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at halftime.

The Cougars enjoyed a narrow margin over the Rebels with a 38-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 4 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Hudson in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

