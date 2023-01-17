 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sumner-Fred squeaks past Jesup in tight tilt 63-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Sumner-Fred wore a victory shine after clipping Jesup 63-54 on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Jesup and Sumner-Fred squared off with January 18, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Jesup faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Sumner-Fred took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 9 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.

