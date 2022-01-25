Sumner-Fred soars over Hudson 62-38

Sumner-Fred showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hudson 62-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Sumner-Fred faced off against Calmar South Winn and Hudson took on Oelwein on January 17 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.
