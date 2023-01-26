Sumner-Fred secures a win over Dunkerton 45-30

Sumner-Fred knocked off Dunkerton 45-30 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Sumner-Fred and Dunkerton faced off on January 27, 2022 at Dunkerton High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Sumner-Fred faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Dunkerton took on Tripoli on January 17 at Tripoli High School. For a full recap, click here.
