Sumner-Fred paints near-perfect picture in win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 58-33

Sumner-Fred swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Fairbank Wapsie Valley 58-33 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Sumner-Fred faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Dike-New Hartford on January 11 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Cougars a 15-5 lead over the Warriors.
The Cougars' offense moved to a 31-18 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
The Cougars' domination showed as they carried a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.