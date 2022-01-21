Sumner-Fred paints near-perfect picture in win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 58-33

Sumner-Fred swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Fairbank Wapsie Valley 58-33 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 15-5 lead over the Warriors.

The Cougars' offense moved to a 31-18 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The Cougars' domination showed as they carried a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

