Sumner-Fred overpowers Tripoli in thorough fashion 58-23

Sumner-Fred showed top form to dominate Tripoli during a 58-23 victory on December 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Sumner-Fred and Tripoli faced off on December 16, 2021 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Sumner-Fred faced off against Grundy Center and Tripoli took on Baxter on December 10 at Baxter High School. Click here for a recap
