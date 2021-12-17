 Skip to main content
Sumner-Fred knocks out victory on Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Sumner-Fred spurred past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-35 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.

Sumner-Fred opened with a 19-13 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

Sumner-Fred registered a 30-18 advantage at intermission over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.

Sumner-Fred jumped over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 38-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 11, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Sumner-Fred took on La Porte City Union on December 13 at La Porte City Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

