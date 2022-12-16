 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sumner-Fred handles stress test to best Fairbank Wapsie Valley 38-29

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sumner-Fred's locker room after a trying 38-29 test with Fairbank Wapsie Valley on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sumner-Fred opened with a 13-6 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a tight 22-11 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 10-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

The last time Sumner-Fred and Fairbank Wapsie Valley played in a 58-33 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Sumner-Fred faced off against La Porte City Union and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Oelwein on December 9 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

