Sumner-Fred handles stress test to best Fairbank Wapsie Valley 38-29

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sumner-Fred's locker room after a trying 38-29 test with Fairbank Wapsie Valley on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sumner-Fred opened with a 13-6 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a tight 22-11 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 10-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

