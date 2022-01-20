Sumner-Fred explodes on Calmar South Winn 66-31

Sumner-Fred rolled past Calmar South Winn for a comfortable 66-31 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 10 , Sumner-Fred squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.