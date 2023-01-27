Sumner-Fred ends the party for La Porte City Union 56-37

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Sumner-Fred still prevailed 56-37 against La Porte City Union in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Sumner-Fred and La Porte City Union faced off on December 13, 2021 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Sumner-Fred faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and La Porte City Union took on Oelwein on January 20 at Oelwein High School. For more, click here.
