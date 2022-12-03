Sumner-Fred dismantles Janesville in convincing manner 54-19

Sumner-Fred showed top form to dominate Janesville during a 54-19 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Sumner-Fred and Janesville squared off with December 4, 2021 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. Click here for a recap
