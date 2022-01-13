 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Story City Roland-Story edges Clear Lake in snug affair 36-34

  • 0

Story City Roland-Story topped Clear Lake 36-34 in a tough tilt for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.

The Norsemen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-28 lead over the Lions.

Recently on January 7 , Clear Lake squared up on Webster City in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News