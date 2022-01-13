Story City Roland-Story edges Clear Lake in snug affair 36-34

Story City Roland-Story topped Clear Lake 36-34 in a tough tilt for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.
The Norsemen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-28 lead over the Lions.
Recently on January 7 , Clear Lake squared up on Webster City in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
