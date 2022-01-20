Storm warning: Winthrop East Buchanan unleashes full fury on Maynard West Central 88-16

Maynard West Central had no answers as Winthrop East Buchanan roared to an 88-16 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Maynard West Central faced off against Central Elkader and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Alburnett on January 11 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.