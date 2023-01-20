 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Waverly-Sr unleashes full fury on Charles City 55-11

Waverly-Sr's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Charles City 55-11 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

The last time Waverly-Sr and Charles City played in a 66-46 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Charles City faced off against Decorah and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on January 13 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For results, click here.

