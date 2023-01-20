Storm warning: Waverly-Sr unleashes full fury on Charles City 55-11

Waverly-Sr's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Charles City 55-11 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Waverly-Sr and Charles City played in a 66-46 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Charles City faced off against Decorah and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on January 13 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.