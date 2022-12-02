Storm warning: Troy Mills North Linn unleashes full fury on Springville 79-38

Troy Mills North Linn controlled the action to earn an impressive 79-38 win against Springville at Troy Mills North Linn High on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Springville played in a 58-56 game on March 2, 2022. Click here for a recap
