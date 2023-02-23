Troy Mills North Linn's river of points eventually washed away Montezuma in a 69-40 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Montezuma faced off against Springville . Click here for a recap. Troy Mills North Linn took on Calamus-Wheatland on Feb. 17 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.