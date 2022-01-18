Storm warning: Troy Mills North Linn unleashes full fury on Arlington Starmont 68-9

Arlington Starmont had no answers as Troy Mills North Linn roared to a 68-9 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 7, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Springville and Arlington Starmont took on Springville on January 4 at Springville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.