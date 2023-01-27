Storm warning: Troy Mills North Linn rains down on Winthrop East Buchanan 63-37

Troy Mills North Linn's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Winthrop East Buchanan 63-37 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan faced off on February 23, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Springville on January 20 at Springville High School. For results, click here.
