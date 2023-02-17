Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Troy Mills North Linn's performance in a 68-17 destruction of Calamus-Wheatland for an Iowa girls basketball victory on Feb. 17.

The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 76-42 game on Dec. 10, 2021. Click here for a recap.

