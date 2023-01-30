Storm warning: Springville unleashes full fury on Alburnett 70-28

Springville's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Alburnett during a 70-28 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Springville and Alburnett played in a 80-46 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Alburnett faced off against Arlington Starmont . For more, click here. Springville took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on January 26 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. Click here for a recap.

