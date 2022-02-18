 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Springville rains down on Collins-Maxwell 67-41

  • 0

Springville didn't tinker around with Collins-Maxwell. A 67-41 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 18.

In recent action on February 4, Springville faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Collins-Maxwell took on Traer North Tama on February 10 at Collins-Maxwell High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springville's shooting pulled ahead to a 35-13 lead over Collins-Maxwell at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News