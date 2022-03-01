Storm warning: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic rains down on Waverly-Sr 54-33

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's 54-33 throttling of Waverly-Sr at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Crusaders a 10-7 lead over the Go-Hawks.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's shooting moved to a 20-16 lead over Waverly-Sr at the half.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

