Storm warning: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar unleashes full fury on Greene North Butler 51-23

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Greene North Butler 51-23 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Greene North Butler took on Northwood-Kensett on January 11 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.