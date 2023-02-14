Riceville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Gladbrook-Reinbeck 59-36 on February 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 2, Riceville faced off against Rockford . Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Janesville on February 9 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School.

