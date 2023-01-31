 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Osage unleashes full fury on Rockford 70-18

  • 0

Osage controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-18 win against Rockford in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Osage and Rockford played in a 65-24 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett . For a full recap, click here. Osage took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 27 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News