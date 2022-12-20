Storm warning: Lynnville-Sully unleashes full fury on Belle Plaine 70-22

Lynnville-Sully recorded a big victory over Belle Plaine 70-22 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 20.
Last season, Belle Plaine and Lynnville-Sully faced off on December 21, 2021 at Belle Plaine High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Lynnville-Sully faced off against Victor H-L-V and Belle Plaine took on Conrad BCLUW on December 13 at Conrad BCLUW High School. Click here for a recap
