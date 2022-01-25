Storm warning: Lake Mills unleashes full fury on Eagle Grove 51-26

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lake Mills turned out the lights on Eagle Grove 51-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Eagle Grove faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 18 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.