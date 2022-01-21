 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Iowa City Regina unleashes full fury on Anamosa 68-25

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City Regina broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 68-25 explosion on Anamosa in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and Anamosa took on Cascade on January 14 at Cascade High School. Click here for a recap

