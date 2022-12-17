Storm warning: Fairbank Wapsie Valley rains down on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 56-23

Fairbank Wapsie Valley left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Guttenberg Clayton Ridge from start to finish for a 56-23 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Guttenberg Clayton Ridge squared off with December 11, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 9, Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with Oelwein in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.