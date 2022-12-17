 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Fairbank Wapsie Valley rains down on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 56-23

Fairbank Wapsie Valley left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Guttenberg Clayton Ridge from start to finish for a 56-23 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Guttenberg Clayton Ridge squared off with December 11, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 9, Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with Oelwein in a basketball game. For more, click here.

