 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Davenport Assumption rains down on Davenport West 51-10

  • 0

Davenport Assumption dismissed Davenport West by a 51-10 count in Iowa girls basketball on January 3.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Davenport West faced off on January 21, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 20, Davenport Assumption squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News