Conrad BCLUW played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Le Grand East Marshall during a 57-34 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Le Grand East Marshall faced off on January 21, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Le Grand East Marshall took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 10 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
