Storm warning: Camanche unleashes full fury on Stanwood North Cedar 50-28

Camanche's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 50-28 win over Stanwood North Cedar at Stanwood North Cedar High on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against West Branch and Camanche took on Monticello on January 11 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
