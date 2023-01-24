 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Calamus-Wheatland rains down on Lisbon 53-29

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Calamus-Wheatland put away Lisbon 53-29 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Lisbon played in a 64-32 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Lisbon took on Alburnett on January 10 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.

