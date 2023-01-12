Storm warning: Armstrong North Union unleashes full fury on Britt West Hancock 49-29

Armstrong North Union lit up the scoreboard on January 12 to propel past Britt West Hancock for a 49-29 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 12
Last season, Armstrong North Union and Britt West Hancock squared off with January 13, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Armstrong North Union faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Britt West Hancock took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 6 at Britt West Hancock High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.