Stopped cold: Wyoming Midland thwarts Bellevue Marquette Catholic's quest 46-35

Playing with a winning hand, Wyoming Midland trumped Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46-35 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 18.

In recent action on January 7, Wyoming Midland faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on January 7 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Tags

