Stopped cold: Cedar Rapids CR Washington thwarts Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's quest 73-57

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids CR Washington spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 73-57 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 23-17 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened a thin 40-29 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the intermission.

The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 61-48 advantage over the Cougars.

