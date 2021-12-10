Stopped cold: Cedar Rapids CR Washington thwarts Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's quest 73-57

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids CR Washington spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 73-57 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ames and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 4 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap
Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 23-17 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened a thin 40-29 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the intermission.
The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 61-48 advantage over the Cougars.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.