State Center West Marshall thwarts Grundy Center's quest 71-52

State Center West Marshall collected a solid win over Grundy Center in a 71-52 verdict at State Center West Marshall High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Grundy Center and State Center West Marshall faced off on January 22, 2022 at Grundy Center High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Grundy Center faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. For a full recap, click here.

