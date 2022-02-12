State Center West Marshall makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing La Porte City Union 53-26

State Center West Marshall took control early and methodically pulled away to beat La Porte City Union 53-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 12.
Recently on February 7 , La Porte City Union squared up on Denver in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Trojans a 53-26 lead over the Knights.
