State Center West Marshall collects victory over Williamsburg 54-38

Playing with a winning hand, State Center West Marshall trumped Williamsburg 54-38 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
State Center West Marshall made the first move by forging a 25-19 margin over Williamsburg after the first quarter.
The Trojans' authority showed as they carried a 54-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
