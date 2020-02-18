Stakes rise, so do A-P girls

HUDSON -- Aplington-Parkersburg didn't need an overhaul. A minor tune-up was enough.
Facing a Hudson team they defeated 45-35 a week ago to wrap up the regular season, the Falcons (12-11) stuck to the same plan Tuesday for a 51-47 victory in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal in Hudson.
"This has been the first time our main corps of girls have started together since Christmas," said A-P coach Jason Berkey. "Due to sickness or injury we just haven't been able to keep the girls healthy this year.
"Our kids were really focused last week during the win and they carried the same focus into this game. We knew we could keep them away from the long shot playing man-to-man, and to be honest, we felt we could use our speed to attack the rim and make them foul. The girls carried it out very well and between the defense and our free throws, we knew we could win. Those two elements can win a championship."
The Falcons used their stifling defense to hold down the Pirates (14-8) early while building an 8-2 edge.
Hudson cut the deficit to 19-17 at the half, but a quick A-P burst to start the third period put the Pirates in deep water as the lead grew to nine points (26-17), the largest of the game.
"We would get it close but could never get over that two-point hump," said Hudson coach Jeff Curley. "When the game went up-tempo, that definitely favored them. It got a little helter-skelter out there and we started to foul. They are obviously a great free throw shooting team and we put them on the line too often."
The Falcons were 22 of 30 from the line.
"They went man-to-man and stopped our outside 3s and then got us with their speed," added Curley. "That (Sophia) Jungling girl is quick and she is a game-changer."
Jungling was spot on from the line as she connected on 15 of her 17 opportunities. She finished with a game-high 23 points.
"We played it perfectly," said Jungling. "Our style is to take it at people and draw the fouls. We break for the rim and either get the shot or get fouled. I think the last time we played them set tonight's game up for us. We used a carbon copy defense against them that we ran last week.
"We are not necessarily the best offensive team, but our defense is great. We like to pressure the heck out of people and turn it up another gear. There are people out there that doubt us and that just helps fuel our fire. We are playing with a chip on our shoulder right now."
Trailing 34-25 with 3:01 left, Hudson wasn't about to concede.
Sara Hansen and Abby Gaudian sank a pair of 3s and Maddie McKenna joined in from way out to cut the deficit back to four, but A-P wouldn't not let the Pirates get any closer.
Junior Ashlynn Kuhn scored 16 points for Hudson while Jessica Carolan dropped in 11.
"I tip my hat to Hudson," said Berkey. "They fought us hard and never let up. We would get an eight-point lead and they would bring it back to a two-point game. Jeff has done an excellent job with that program and they are tough.
"Our girls fought hard, as well, and I couldn't be prouder. The look on their faces in the locker room after the game was priceless."
The Falcons move on to play Denver Friday night.
