Stakes rise, so do A-P girls

HUDSON -- Aplington-Parkersburg didn't need an overhaul. A minor tune-up was enough.

Facing a Hudson team they defeated 45-35 a week ago to wrap up the regular season, the Falcons (12-11) stuck to the same plan Tuesday for a 51-47 victory in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal in Hudson.

"This has been the first time our main corps of girls have started together since Christmas," said A-P coach Jason Berkey. "Due to sickness or injury we just haven't been able to keep the girls healthy this year.

"Our kids were really focused last week during the win and they carried the same focus into this game. We knew we could keep them away from the long shot playing man-to-man, and to be honest, we felt we could use our speed to attack the rim and make them foul. The girls carried it out very well and between the defense and our free throws, we knew we could win. Those two elements can win a championship."

The Falcons used their stifling defense to hold down the Pirates (14-8) early while building an 8-2 edge.

Hudson cut the deficit to 19-17 at the half, but a quick A-P burst to start the third period put the Pirates in deep water as the lead grew to nine points (26-17), the largest of the game.