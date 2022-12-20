Springville trips Alburnett in tenacious tussle 46-44

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springville chalked up in tripping Alburnett 46-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Springville and Alburnett played in a 80-46 game on January 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Springville faced off against Cascade and Alburnett took on Central City on December 16 at Alburnett High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.