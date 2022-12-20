 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Springville trips Alburnett in tenacious tussle 46-44

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springville chalked up in tripping Alburnett 46-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Springville and Alburnett played in a 80-46 game on January 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 15, Springville faced off against Cascade and Alburnett took on Central City on December 16 at Alburnett High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News